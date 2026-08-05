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CHIRK DAY OUT “Bright and funny” student drowned after day out with friends at Chirk Castle, inquest hears

“Bright and funny” student drowned after day out with friends at Chirk Castle, inquest hears

A “bright and funny” student drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake during a day out with friends, an inquest has heard. Ashamekh Bortata, 17, from Liverpool, died after entering the water at Chirk Castle, near Wrexham, on a warm day with a group of friends. His body was recovered the following day following an extensive search.

Friends travelled to Chirk for a day out

The inquest heard that Ashamekh and six friends had travelled to Chirk by train, intending to continue to nearby Llangollen. However, after discovering they could not easily reach their intended destination, they were advised to visit Chirk Castle instead. After exploring the castle grounds, the group came across a fenced-off woodland area containing a lake. Some of the teenagers swam across to a boat, while Ashamekh initially remained on a nearby pontoon before deciding to jump into the water and swim towards them. During the swim, he got into difficulty and called out for help. One of his friends attempted to rescue him but lost his grip before immediately calling the emergency services, telling operators his friend was drowning.

Major search launched

North Wales Police attended alongside other emergency services, with an air search launched in an effort to locate the missing teenager. Despite the extensive search, Ashamekh could not be found that day. His body was recovered the following day by a member of an underwater search team.

Family tribute

In a statement read to the inquest, Ashamekh’s father, Soulaiman Bortata, described his son as an “excellent and popular” A-level student at Liverpool Life Sciences University Technical College. He said Ashamekh, who was born in Libya and had two siblings, excelled in mathematics and science and hoped to study engineering at University College London. Paying tribute, he said:

“He was a caring, bright and funny son.”

He added that Ashamekh enjoyed keeping fit, going to the gym and loved cooking for his family.

“We all miss him very much.”

Coroner records misadventure

Recording a conclusion of misadventure, John Gittins, Senior Coroner for North Wales East and Central, ruled that Ashamekh died as a result of drowning. He told the hearing:

“I am conscious he is a young man who is very much missed by all who loved him.”

The inquest heard that Ashamekh’s death was a tragic accident during what had begun as a summer day out with friends.

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