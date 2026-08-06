M4 closed in Wiltshire after serious crash as emergency services respond

Motorists are facing major disruption after the M4 eastbound was closed in Wiltshire following a serious collision. The motorway is shut between Junction 15 (Plough Lane Interchange, Swindon) and Junction 14 (Hungerford Interchange), with all emergency services currently at the scene. Wiltshire Police, alongside other emergency responders, are dealing with the incident.

Diversions in place

National Highways has implemented a signed diversion route for eastbound traffic. Drivers are advised to:

Leave the M4 at Junction 15 and turn left onto the A419 northbound .

and turn left onto the . At Commonhead Roundabout , take the fourth exit onto the B4192 Purley Road southbound .

, take the fourth exit onto the . Continue on the B4192 towards Eddington via Aldbourne , avoiding Hungerford town centre.

via , avoiding Hungerford town centre. At the junction with Charnham Park , turn left and continue to the A4 roundabout .

, turn left and continue to the . Take the first exit onto the A338 .

. Follow the A338 for approximately three miles before rejoining the M4 at Junction 14.

Drivers urged to allow extra time

Motorists planning to travel through the area are being urged to allow extra journey time and consider alternative routes while the closure remains in place. The cause of the collision has not yet been confirmed, and there is currently no indication of when the motorway will reopen. National Highways said further updates will be issued as the incident progresses.