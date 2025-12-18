Watch Live

QUEUE ROW Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row

  • Updated: 13:11
  • , 18 December 2025
Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row

w

Demiesh Williams walks calmly back into Beckenham store before launching fatal assault on father

CCTV footage reveals the horrifying moment Demiesh Williams, 30, coolly strolls back into a Sainsbury’s in Beckenham, southeast London, only to attack a dad over a queue row — a blow that would soon prove fatal.

Fatal supermarket showdown over queue jumping

Williams was sentenced today to five years and three months in prison for the manslaughter of Andrew Clark, 43, a hard-working family man.

The court heard Clark confronted Williams after he tried to jump the queue at the tills. The attacker left the store but returned from his car with a face covering on before violently slapping Clark.

Witnesses describe Williams approaching “with intent,” delivering an open-handed slap that caused Clark to fall and sustain catastrophic brain injuries. He died three days later.

Heartbreaking family grief and courtroom drama

His Honour Judge Andrew Lees described the tragedy as “unimaginable grief” and a loss that “should never have happened.”

“Andrew Clark was 43 at the time of his death. He was a hard-working family man,” the judge said. “The family are dealing with unimaginable grief from which recovery is unlikely to ever be complete.”

Clark’s 14-year-old daughter, in a statement read by her aunt, condemned Williams for destroying her family.

“My dad was not just my dad. He was my best friend. We did everything together,” she said. “You got to keep your family, while you destroyed mine in the cruellest way.”

Attack sparked by petty queue row spirals into tragic death

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson told the court Clark and his wife had visited Sainsbury’s after watching Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win with their family.

After Williams tried to cut in line, witnesses saw him leave to his car and return wearing a face mask.

“Mrs Clark saw the defendant coming towards her husband. He was striding with intent – striding towards him,” Richardson said.

Despite Williams’ claim denying intent to murder, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before possible release on licence.

Clark’s death is a brutal reminder of how a minor argument can explode into deadly violence.

