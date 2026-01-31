Emergency crews rushed to the scene after a significant cliff fall in Newquay today.

Five People and Two Dogs Trapped

Police were alerted at 2.55pm on 31 January following the collapse near King Edward Crescent. HM Coastguard, police helicopter, and fire service quickly joined the rescue.

Five people and two dogs were stranded at the cliff top but were safely rescued by Coastguard teams. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Public Path Closed – Safety Cordon in Place

The public footpath has been shut off and a safety cordon has been established as a precaution. Authorities urge locals and visitors to steer clear of the area for their own safety.

Cornwall Council has been informed and is monitoring the situation closely.