Chaos Looms for Gatwick to East Croydon Commuters

Commuters face more chaos tomorrow, Monday 19 January, as essential Network Rail engineering work drags on, disrupting train services between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon. After weekend closures, only two of four lines will be running, causing cancellations and delays all day.

Major Service Suspensions and Delays

Gatwick Express: No trains between Brighton, Gatwick Airport, and London Victoria.

No trains between Brighton, Gatwick Airport, and London Victoria. Thameslink: Services from Brighton to Cambridge are suspended.

Services from Brighton to Cambridge are suspended. Southern Peak-Time: No trains running between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria, or between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne, and London Bridge.

No trains running between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria, or between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne, and London Bridge. No Stops: Earlswood (Surrey) and Salfords stations will be closed all day.

Other changes may pop up last minute, with delays expected due to limited tracks.

Some Services Still Running

Southern trains between Reigate and London Victoria

Southern trains between Redhill and Tonbridge

Passengers are urged to check journey planners before setting off. Delays could stretch from 10 minutes up to an hour, depending on the route.

Alternatives and Compensation Info

Ticket Flexibility: Monday tickets are valid on Tuesday, 20 January on Southern, Thameslink, and Gatwick Express.

Monday tickets are valid on Tuesday, 20 January on Southern, Thameslink, and Gatwick Express. Rail Replacement Buses: Available on some routes, but expect them to be packed.

Available on some routes, but expect them to be packed. Info Points: Check National Rail Enquiries and station signs for pickup locations and updates.

Check National Rail Enquiries and station signs for pickup locations and updates. Compensation: Passengers facing delays should keep their tickets and journey details to claim.

Normal rail services are set to resume on Tuesday, 20 January.

For the latest updates, visit National Rail Enquiries.