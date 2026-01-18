Watch Live

TRAFFIC CHAOS Chaos Looms for Gatwick to East Croydon Commuters

  • Updated: 02:46
  • , 19 January 2026
Chaos Looms for Gatwick to East Croydon Commuters

Commuters face more chaos tomorrow, Monday 19 January, as essential Network Rail engineering work drags on, disrupting train services between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon. After weekend closures, only two of four lines will be running, causing cancellations and delays all day.

Major Service Suspensions and Delays

  • Gatwick Express: No trains between Brighton, Gatwick Airport, and London Victoria.
  • Thameslink: Services from Brighton to Cambridge are suspended.
  • Southern Peak-Time: No trains running between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria, or between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne, and London Bridge.
  • No Stops: Earlswood (Surrey) and Salfords stations will be closed all day.

Other changes may pop up last minute, with delays expected due to limited tracks.

Some Services Still Running

  • Southern trains between Reigate and London Victoria
  • Southern trains between Redhill and Tonbridge

Passengers are urged to check journey planners before setting off. Delays could stretch from 10 minutes up to an hour, depending on the route.

Alternatives and Compensation Info

  • Ticket Flexibility: Monday tickets are valid on Tuesday, 20 January on Southern, Thameslink, and Gatwick Express.
  • Rail Replacement Buses: Available on some routes, but expect them to be packed.
  • Info Points: Check National Rail Enquiries and station signs for pickup locations and updates.
  • Compensation: Passengers facing delays should keep their tickets and journey details to claim.

Normal rail services are set to resume on Tuesday, 20 January.

For the latest updates, visit National Rail Enquiries.

