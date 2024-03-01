A major incident was declared at HMP Bristol this evening after several prisoners, reportedly under the influence of homemade alcohol, went on a destructive rampage, causing significant damage to one of the prison wings. The chaos began just after 8:10 PM, following a day marked by the consumption of illicitly produced ‘hooch’ by several inmates.

Authorities were alerted to the situation when fires were set, rapidly engulfing a portion of the affected wing. The Avon Fire and Rescue Service was promptly dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze and prevent the further spread of the fire along with HART units from South Western Ambulance Service.

Preliminary reports indicate that the unrest started after a group of inebriated prisoners became uncontrollable, leading to widespread vandalism and arson. In an attempt to quell the uprising, prison staff retreated to the control room, with inmates making aggressive attempts to breach its defences. The extent of injuries among prisoners and staff remains uncertain, as the situation continues to unfold.

In response to the escalating violence, the Ministry of Justice has placed Tornado teams, specialists in prison riot control, on standby, ready to intervene and restore order to the beleaguered facility.

The incident has raised serious concerns about security measures and the availability of contraband within the prison system. As the situation develops, there is a growing call for an official statement from the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice, who have yet to comment on the incident.

This event underscores the challenges faced by correctional facilities in managing and safeguarding inmates, highlighting the need for stringent security protocols and effective measures to prevent the introduction and production of illicit substances within prison walls.

Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the origins of the disturbance, with a focus on how the prisoners were able to manufacture alcohol and the sequence of events leading up to the incident. The primary objective remains the restoration of order and the safety of both staff and inmates at HMP Bristol. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.