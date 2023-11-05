RAF Aircraft Collaborate in Daring Atlantic Ocean Sailor Rescue Operation

In a remarkable and daring rescue operation, Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft from RAF Brize Norton and RAF Lossiemouth have joined forces to save the life of a sailor who found himself stranded in the treacherous waters of the Atlantic Ocean after his yacht suffered critical damage during Storm Ciarán.

The dramatic sequence of events began when a Norwegian registered yacht issued a distress signal on the evening of November 2nd, reporting that it was facing dire circumstances and had lost both of its masts while navigating the turbulent waters of the Atlantic, approximately 700 miles off the coast of Cornwall.

Responding to the call for help, a French Navy FA50 Falcon was immediately dispatched to locate the distressed vessel and ascertain the well-being of its captain. As the first light of November 3rd broke, an RAF Atlas A400M aircraft was launched to take over the ongoing rescue operation. Subsequently, a Poseidon MRA1 aircraft also joined the mission to provide additional support and resources.

Both the Atlas A400M and Poseidon MRA1 aircraft are equipped to carry survival equipment, which they can airdrop using parachutes to assist individuals in distress at sea. The Poseidon aircraft is equipped with an air search and rescue survival kit known as a Uni-Pac 3, which contains essential survival gear, including a life raft and other emergency equipment.

screenshot 2023 11 05 at 22.13.05

Throughout the operation, the Poseidon aircraft, from 201 Squadron, maintained close surveillance of the yacht to ensure that the sailor remained onboard. In the event that the sailor had been thrown overboard, the aircraft was prepared to deploy liferafts and a survival equipment capsule. Meanwhile, the Poseidon crew guided a merchant vessel named Green Azure to the precise location to execute the sailor’s rescue.

The success of this high-stakes mission was the result of a collaborative effort involving various UK and international agencies, including HM Coastguard, which worked seamlessly with the RAF to ensure the safe return of the sailor.

RAF Poseidon aircraft and their crews remain on constant standby, ready to respond swiftly to incidents like this one. The duty crew’s rapid and professional response to this emergency, culminating in the successful rescue of the sailor, stands as a testament to their exceptional training and unwavering dedication.

Wing Commander Adam Smolak, the Officer Commanding of 201 Squadron, commended the professionalism and excellence displayed by the RAF personnel involved in this operation.