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POLICE DRUGS FIND Broadstairs drug dealer jailed after police find £240,000 of cocaine beside his bed

A drug dealer has been jailed after police found him asleep next to three kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated £240,000 during a raid in Broadstairs.

Kent Police executed a warrant at a property in the town on the morning of March 12, 2026, where officers found Rennie Ash asleep.

A search of a chest of drawers beside his bed uncovered three one-kilogram blocks of cocaine wrapped in silver tape and clingfilm.

Police estimated the drugs had a potential street value of around £240,000.

Officers also seized more than £3,500 in cash and a mobile phone.

Ash, 47, of Westover Gardens, Broadstairs, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property relating to the cash.

Four years in prison

Ash pleaded guilty to both offences at Canterbury Crown Court.

The court heard that he was already on licence for previous drug-dealing offences when the cocaine was discovered.

On Thursday, August 27, Ash was sentenced to four years in prison.

Detective Inspector Rob Hemsley said: “The value of the drugs held by Rennie Ash was very high. To have £240,000 worth of cocaine flooding a community could have had a real detrimental impact on others.”

He said Ash’s actions demonstrated “selfish greed” and added that officers work relentlessly to disrupt drug dealers and prevent their criminality from harming communities.

Kent Police financial investigators will now seek to confiscate any money Ash made through drug dealing.

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