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HATE ATTACK Man jailed over Islamophobic death threats to Manchester mosques after synagogue attack

Man jailed over Islamophobic death threats to Manchester mosques after synagogue attack

A 21-year-old man has been jailed after making violent Islamophobic threats against two Manchester mosques in the aftermath of the Heaton Park synagogue attack.

Gabriel Levy, from Wakefield, admitted making anonymous telephone calls to the Al-Sunnah Mosque in Cheetham Hill and the Iqra Mosque on October 4, 2025.

During the first call, Levy threatened to attend the Al-Sunnah Mosque and kill people there.

Later the same day, he contacted the Iqra Mosque and told a member of staff: “I am going to kill you Muslim.”

Police arrested Levy shortly afterwards.

He told officers he had acted out of anger following the deadly attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue two days earlier.

Investigators subsequently recovered messages from Levy’s phone containing Islamophobic and racist language and other hate-related material.

Jailed for 28 months

Levy pleaded guilty to two counts of making threats to kill and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to 28 months in prison.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Aamir Sajad said the calls had caused genuine fear to those who received them.

He said: “No one has the right to make others feel their life is at risk simply for carrying out their duties.

“These threats were terrifying, and the victims showed great courage in reporting them.”

The CPS said Islamophobic hate crime and threats to kill are treated extremely seriously.

Threats followed deadly synagogue attack

Levy’s offences happened two days after the October 2, 2025 attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the synagogue gates while wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt before carrying out a knife attack.

He was subsequently shot dead by armed police.

Two worshippers, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed during the incident.

Cravitz suffered multiple stab wounds, while Daulby died after being struck by a police bullet fired during the emergency response.

The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

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