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STREET RACE Two drivers convicted over deaths of mother and four-year-old daughter in Leeds street race

Two drivers convicted over deaths of mother and four-year-old daughter in Leeds street race

Two men have been convicted of causing the deaths of a mother and her four-year-old daughter after driving at excessive speeds on a busy Leeds dual carriageway.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and her daughter Lena Czepczor, four, were walking to school when they were struck by a white Audi TT on Scott Hall Road shortly after 8.30am on January 16, 2023.

Both mother and daughter died at the scene.

Hardeep Bhachu, 29, of Grant Row, Adel, Leeds, pleaded guilty in June 2024 to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

A second driver, Jasskamal Riyat, 37, of Buckstone Avenue, Moortown, Leeds, has now been found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial.

Audi lost control and struck mother and daughter

Bhachu was driving the white Audi TT when he lost control and struck Justyna and Lena before crashing into a wall at the Vertu Jaguar Leeds dealership on Scott Hall Road.

He was taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the collision and was subsequently arrested.

Investigators obtained dashcam and CCTV footage from members of the public as well as footage recorded by Bhachu’s own vehicle.

Police said the evidence established that Bhachu had been racing a black BMW 135i driven by Riyat immediately before the fatal collision.

Riyat was arrested later that afternoon.

Bhachu’s dashcam also recorded a conversation between the two drivers when they stopped at traffic lights before the crash.

During the conversation, Bhachu was heard boasting that his Audi had 560 horsepower and that he had only been using “quarter throttle”.

Bhachu has remained in custody since his guilty pleas, with his sentencing postponed until the conclusion of proceedings against Riyat.

Following Riyat’s convictions, both men now face sentencing for causing the deaths of Justyna and Lena by dangerous driving.

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