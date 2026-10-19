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LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Two men appear in court over Swindon shooting that left man with life-changing injuries

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Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a shooting in Swindon that left a 34-year-old man with life-changing injuries.

The incident happened on St Paul’s Street, in the Gorse Hill area, shortly before 9pm on 19 June.

Dylan Anthony, 19, and Kyron Anthony, 20, both of Milton Road, Swindon, appeared at Swindon Crown Court on Friday, 16 October.

Both men face charges relating to the shooting, including attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Different pleas entered

Dylan Anthony pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

However, he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Kyron Anthony pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He had previously denied attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A trial is scheduled to begin at Swindon Crown Court on 2 November.

Six others released without further action

Eight people were initially arrested following the shooting.

Wiltshire Police confirmed that the remaining six individuals have since been released with no further action.

The 34-year-old victim suffered life-changing injuries in the incident.

The criminal proceedings are ongoing.

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