Man charged with sexual assault following incident at Horley hotel

A man has been charged with a series of offences, including sexual assault, following an incident at a hotel in Horley.

Surrey Police said Navdeep Singh, 43, was arrested after officers were called to the Four Points Hotel in Horley on Tuesday, August 25.

Singh, an Indian national living in Horley, was subsequently charged on Wednesday with sexual assault, assault by beating and breach of a sexual risk order.

He appeared before Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 27, where he was remanded in custody.

Singh is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on October 6.

The charges follow an investigation by Surrey Police.