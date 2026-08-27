Paramedic struck off after admitting child sex offences

An experienced paramedic from Doncaster has been permanently removed from the professional register after admitting serious child sexual offences.

Gary Hutton, who had worked for Yorkshire Ambulance Service since 1998, was jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty at Sheffield Crown Court in November 2025 to two counts of attempting to arrange or facilitate the sexual abuse of a child.

A disciplinary hearing before the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service heard that Hutton exchanged explicit messages concerning sexual activity involving adults and children.

The tribunal was told some of the messages were sent while Hutton was on duty and that he had sent photographs of himself wearing his uniform inside an ambulance.

Undercover officer investigation

Hutton was arrested after engaging in an online conversation with someone he believed was an adult woman.

The person behind the profile was actually an undercover police officer.

During the conversations, Hutton discussed sexual activity involving children and suggested arranging a meeting.

Following his arrest, officers examined his phone and discovered further sexualised conversations with adult women who had children.

The tribunal heard that his conduct concerned children as young as six years old.

It also heard that Hutton repeatedly exchanged sexual messages while working, meaning his attention was being diverted from the patients for whom he was responsible.

Permanently removed from register

The HCPTS panel concluded that Hutton had “failed to demonstrate insight or acknowledge the impact of his intended actions on the victims”.

In imposing the ultimate professional sanction, the panel said it “could not envisage a return to practise… in the short to medium term, or even long term, or at all.”

Hutton has consequently been struck off the professional register, preventing him from practising as a registered paramedic.

The original material supplied also includes a police appeal concerning dashcam and doorbell footage quoting reference 7982/26AUG. That reference relates to the separate Islington assault appeal provided earlier, rather than the Hutton case, so I have excluded it from this article to avoid publishing an incorrect appeal.