Two men arrested after pub assault leaves man with head injury in Dartford

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man was struck over the head during a disturbance at a pub in Dartford.

Kent Police were called to the Horse & Groom pub on Leyton Cross Road at around 9pm on Saturday, August 1, following reports of a disturbance.

The victim reported being hit over the head with an unknown object during the incident.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Officers attended the pub and spoke with a number of people at the scene as enquiries into the circumstances of the assault began.

Two men, aged 25 and 24 and both from Longfield, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

They have since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who can assist should contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/125873/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.