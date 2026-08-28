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BANK HOLDAY TRAVEL Major delays on M4, M25 and A2 as rail and ferry disruption hits

Major delays on M4, M25 and A2 as rail and ferry disruption hits

Motorists and public transport passengers are facing significant disruption across the South East this evening, with motorway incidents, road closures, rail suspensions and ferry delays affecting journeys.

One of the most serious problems is on the M4 eastbound in Berkshire, where a broken-down lorry has left three of four lanes closed between J6 at Slough/Windsor and J5 at Langley. Only lane four remains open while recovery work takes place.

On the M25 anticlockwise at the Dartford Tunnels, drivers are facing stop-start traffic with journey times reported to be around 40 minutes.

In Kent, traffic remains slow on the A2 westbound between Bean Interchange and the M25 at Dartford following an earlier collision. Traffic was temporarily stopped again shortly before 4.30pm while vehicles were moved and all lanes reopened.

Roads closed after incidents

The A233 Main Road at Leaves Green, close to Biggin Hill Airport, is closed in both directions following a collision. Queues have formed and bus routes 246, 320 and R2 are being diverted.

The A283 Steyning Road in West Sussex is also closed between Washington and Steyning because of a police incident. Traffic is queueing, with congestion compounded by people travelling around the Big Church Festival at the Wiston Estate.

There are also long delays on the A2 East Rochester Way at Bexley, where flooding has closed one lane eastbound at the Black Prince Interchange.

Rail disruption

Passengers on the Metropolitan line face severe disruption following a fire alert at Neasden. There is no service between Amersham and Harrow-on-the-Hill, with severe delays elsewhere on the line.

Southern services are suspended between Oxted and Uckfield because of emergency engineering works.

Meanwhile, the continuing impact of the August 13 derailment at Lewes means replacement buses remain in operation between Haywards Heath and Lewes, with no direct Southern services between London and Eastbourne or Hastings.

Chiltern Railways services are also suspended between London Marylebone and Harrow-on-the-Hill following a lineside fire.

Gatwick flights and Dover ferries hit

Passengers using Gatwick Airport are being warned of flight disruption caused by bad weather, with live flight information showing delays of up to 60 minutes.

Cross-Channel passengers are also facing disruption, with DFDS services between Dover and Dunkirk delayed by up to one hour and 15 minutes. Passengers are being advised to check in as normal.

Reading Festival, the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth and tonight’s Crystal Palace v Manchester City match at Selhurst Park are also expected to generate additional traffic.

Drivers and passengers are advised to allow extra time and check their route before travelling as the Bank Holiday weekend gets under way.

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