Watch Live
  • Home
  • Travel News - UK News

TRAVEL UPDATE Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

 

Motorists and rail passengers are facing disruption across London and the South East tonight, with an accident closing a major road, emergency incidents causing lengthy train delays and queues building at the Channel Tunnel.

One of the most serious road incidents is in South Norwood, where the A215 Shirley Road is closed in both directions between the A222 Lower Addiscombe Road and A232 Addiscombe Road following a collision. Diversions are operating, including for bus routes 130 and 367.

In Charlton, Westcombe Hill is partially blocked in both directions at Kirkside Road because of a broken-down bus, with several bus routes being diverted.

There are also delays around Southsea in Portsmouth as crowds leave the Victorious Festival. Closures remain in place on Clarence Esplanade and a number of residential streets north of Southsea Common, with restrictions expected to continue until Monday morning.

Major rail disruption between Brighton and Worthing

Passengers travelling on Southern services between Brighton and Worthing are being warned of delays of up to 60 minutes, as well as some cancellations, while emergency services deal with an incident.

Elsewhere on the Southern network, replacement buses continue to operate between Haywards Heath and Lewes following the derailment at Lewes earlier this month.

There are currently no direct Southern services between London and Eastbourne or Hastings, with passengers advised to travel via Brighton and change for alternative services.

Great Western Railway passengers are also facing delays between Salisbury and Southampton Central because of safety checks.

Channel Tunnel queues

Drivers heading through Kent towards the Channel Tunnel are facing delays at Folkestone.

Waiting times of up to 45 minutes are being reported for freight services, while passenger traffic is facing waits of up to 15 minutes.

Southeastern is meanwhile running a reduced service between Ashford International and St Pancras International because of signalling problems at Ebbsfleet International.

London transport disruption

The Mildmay London Overground line is experiencing severe delays between Stratford and Richmond and between Stratford and Clapham Junction, with congestion linked to the Notting Hill Carnival.

Minor delays are also being reported eastbound on the Piccadilly line between Acton Town and Uxbridge because of cancellations.

Bank Holiday Monday warning

Passengers are being advised to check their journeys before travelling on Monday, August 31, with amended Bank Holiday timetables affecting several operators.

Gatwick Express will run a revised service between Victoria and Brighton, while Southern services from Victoria and Thameslink services at St Pancras will operate amended timetables. Southeastern will operate a Saturday timetable at London Charing Cross.

Motorists should also expect increased traffic around a number of events over the coming days, including the Bexhill Classic and Custom Car Show on Monday and the Wisley Flower Show, which begins on Tuesday and is expected to increase traffic around the A3 and M25 Junction 10.

UKNIP will continue to bring you the latest traffic and travel developments across London, Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Wiltshire and Berkshire as they happen.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Travel

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Canterbury Road closed after vehicle crashes through barrier near Folkestone

POLICE PROBE Canterbury Road closed after vehicle crashes through barrier near Folkestone

Travel News, UK News
Police search for missing 14-year-old Brooklyn who may have travelled to Birmingham or Derby

BRING HER HOME Police search for missing 14-year-old Brooklyn who may have travelled to Birmingham or Derby

Missing Persons, UK News
Man fighting for life after serious assault in Stratford as police appeal for witnesses

LIFE THREATENING INJURIES Man fighting for life after serious assault in Stratford as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Missing Cannock man found dead following search on Cannock Chase

TRAGEDY END Missing Cannock man found dead following search on Cannock Chase

Missing Persons, UK News
Murder investigation launched after man found dead and child seriously injured in Dungannon

MURDER ARREST Murder investigation launched after man found dead and child seriously injured in Dungannon

Crime, UK News
Man rescued from water after falling overboard from Wightlink FastCat near Portsmouth Harbour

RESCUE OPERATION Man rescued from water after falling overboard from Wightlink FastCat near Portsmouth Harbour

UK News
Police search for missing 14-year-old Sufia in Chippenham

FIND SUFIA Police search for missing 14-year-old Sufia in Chippenham

Missing Persons, UK News
Eastbourne man dies after sign falls on crowd at Big Church Festival

ONE DEAD Eastbourne man dies after sign falls on crowd at Big Church Festival

UK News
Man who mocked Hillsborough victims jailed for 24 years for rape and knife attacks

RAPE AND KNIFE ATTACK Man who mocked Hillsborough victims jailed for 24 years for rape and knife attacks

Court News, Crime, UK News
Urgent search for missing 14-year-old Chippenham girl believed to be in Swindon

BRING HER HOME Urgent search for missing 14-year-old Chippenham girl believed to be in Swindon

Missing Persons, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RESCUE OPERATION Passenger vessel carrying 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus

UK News
Two missing after French fishing vessel sinks in English Channel as major search continues

THREEE RESCUE TWO MISSING Two missing after French fishing vessel sinks in English Channel as major search continues

UK News
Arkansas trooper filmed pulling passenger by dreadlocks and punching him after 130mph police chase

OFFCIER UNDER FIRE Arkansas trooper filmed pulling passenger by dreadlocks and punching him after 130mph police chase

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man, 41, dies after Audi crashes into tree during police pursuit

IOPC PROBE Man, 41, dies after Audi crashes into tree during police pursuit

UK News
Urgent search for missing 69-year-old after belongings found on Bembridge Beach

BEACH FIND Urgent search for missing 69-year-old after belongings found on Bembridge Beach

Missing Persons, UK News
Two men sentenced over roles in £266m money laundering operation

DIRTY MONEY Two men sentenced over roles in £266m money laundering operation

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Southampton

DRIVER ARRESTED Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Southampton

UK News
Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

TRAVEL UPDATE Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

Travel News, UK News
Father-of-four died from stab wound to neck following Ramsgate Harbour attack

NAMWS AND PICTURED Father-of-four died from stab wound to neck following Ramsgate Harbour attack

UK News
Watch Live