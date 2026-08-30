Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

Motorists and rail passengers are facing disruption across London and the South East tonight, with an accident closing a major road, emergency incidents causing lengthy train delays and queues building at the Channel Tunnel.

One of the most serious road incidents is in South Norwood, where the A215 Shirley Road is closed in both directions between the A222 Lower Addiscombe Road and A232 Addiscombe Road following a collision. Diversions are operating, including for bus routes 130 and 367.

In Charlton, Westcombe Hill is partially blocked in both directions at Kirkside Road because of a broken-down bus, with several bus routes being diverted.

There are also delays around Southsea in Portsmouth as crowds leave the Victorious Festival. Closures remain in place on Clarence Esplanade and a number of residential streets north of Southsea Common, with restrictions expected to continue until Monday morning.

Major rail disruption between Brighton and Worthing

Passengers travelling on Southern services between Brighton and Worthing are being warned of delays of up to 60 minutes, as well as some cancellations, while emergency services deal with an incident.

Elsewhere on the Southern network, replacement buses continue to operate between Haywards Heath and Lewes following the derailment at Lewes earlier this month.

There are currently no direct Southern services between London and Eastbourne or Hastings, with passengers advised to travel via Brighton and change for alternative services.

Great Western Railway passengers are also facing delays between Salisbury and Southampton Central because of safety checks.

Channel Tunnel queues

Drivers heading through Kent towards the Channel Tunnel are facing delays at Folkestone.

Waiting times of up to 45 minutes are being reported for freight services, while passenger traffic is facing waits of up to 15 minutes.

Southeastern is meanwhile running a reduced service between Ashford International and St Pancras International because of signalling problems at Ebbsfleet International.

London transport disruption

The Mildmay London Overground line is experiencing severe delays between Stratford and Richmond and between Stratford and Clapham Junction, with congestion linked to the Notting Hill Carnival.

Minor delays are also being reported eastbound on the Piccadilly line between Acton Town and Uxbridge because of cancellations.

Bank Holiday Monday warning

Passengers are being advised to check their journeys before travelling on Monday, August 31, with amended Bank Holiday timetables affecting several operators.

Gatwick Express will run a revised service between Victoria and Brighton, while Southern services from Victoria and Thameslink services at St Pancras will operate amended timetables. Southeastern will operate a Saturday timetable at London Charing Cross.

Motorists should also expect increased traffic around a number of events over the coming days, including the Bexhill Classic and Custom Car Show on Monday and the Wisley Flower Show, which begins on Tuesday and is expected to increase traffic around the A3 and M25 Junction 10.

UKNIP will continue to bring you the latest traffic and travel developments across London, Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Wiltshire and Berkshire as they happen.