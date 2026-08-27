A303 closed in Wiltshire after van fire leaves carriageway covered in debris

Motorists are being warned of delays after the A303 was closed westbound in Wiltshire following a van fire.

The major route is shut between the A36 at Deptford and the A360 near Salisbury while the carriageway is cleared.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident but has now left the scene.

A large amount of debris remains scattered across the carriageway, and National Highways has called in service providers to clear the road before it can safely reopen.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays approaching the closure and along surrounding diversion routes.

Diversion in place

Westbound traffic should follow the solid circle diversion symbol, leaving the A303 at the A36 junction at Deptford.

Drivers should then take the A36 towards Warminster, continuing for around 10 miles before joining the A350 southbound at Warminster.

Traffic should remain on the A350 through Longbridge Deverill before rejoining the A303.

National Highways said motorists should allow additional time, consider alternative routes or delay their journeys if possible.

There is currently no confirmed time for the A303 to fully reopen.

UKNIP will provide further updates when available.