Air ambulance tasked after car crashes into pub wall in Chippenham

An air ambulance was tasked after a car mounted a pavement and crashed into the wall of a pub in Chippenham.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision at The Old Lane in Pewsham at around 8pm on Thursday evening.

The hatchback is understood to have mounted the pavement in Lodge Road before striking a wall surrounding the pub’s beer garden.

The driver, believed to be a man, was pulled from the vehicle unresponsive as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance was tasked to the incident, with critical care medics joining other emergency personnel treating the casualty.

A witness reported seeing around six medics surrounding the patient as treatment was carried out.

Police partially closed the road while emergency services dealt with the collision.

The casualty is believed to have been taken by land ambulance to Great Western Hospital in Swindon, accompanied by critical care medics.

Emergency crews remained at the scene following the collision.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the driver’s condition have not yet been officially confirmed.

More information is expected as the emergency response co