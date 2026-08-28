Big Church Festival cancelled after ‘serious incident’ leaves six people receiving treatment

A major Christian music festival in West Sussex has been cancelled following a “serious incident”, with six people receiving treatment from paramedics.

Big Church Festival, which began on Friday and had been due to continue throughout the weekend, announced that the show would not go ahead following the incident at the festival site.

Emergency services were dispatched shortly after 3.30pm on Friday.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said six people were receiving treatment from paramedics.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed and there has been no further information about the condition of those involved.

‘Thoughts and prayers with those impacted’

Festival organisers initially announced: “We are very sorry to inform you that today’s show has been cancelled due to a serious incident.”

They later issued a further statement saying their “thoughts and prayers are with those who have been directly impacted by the incident”.

Organisers added: “We understand this will be deeply disappointing for the thousands who have joined us at the festival.

“We are working closely with the emergency services and relevant authorities. Further announcements will be made as more information becomes available.

“We are grateful for the understanding, patience, and prayers of our community at this time.”

Thousands of people had been expected to attend the festival over the weekend.

Emergency services remain involved and further details surrounding the incident are expected to be released when appropriate.

This is a developing incident and UKNIP will provide further updates when more information becomes available.