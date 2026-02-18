Watch Live
SIX RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Bus Chaos in Southwark: Crash Shuts Newington Causeway

Newington Causeway ground to a halt this morning after a 35 bus crashed into the...

Published: 11:16 am February 18, 2026
Updated: 1:18 pm February 18, 2026

Newington Causeway ground to a halt this morning after a 35 bus crashed into the front window of Southwark Playhouse at 8.06am on February 18. The smash also involved a stationary 333 bus that wasn’t in service.

Emergency Services Race to Scene

The London Ambulance Service rushed to the incident, treating “a number of patients” on site. Six victims were rushed to the hospital, though their conditions remain unclear. London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police also arrived to manage the chaos.

Damage and Investigation

  • One bus front was smashed in the crash
  • The rear of the other bus was severely damaged
  • No arrests have been made, police confirmed

Official Statement from the London Ambulance Service

James Johnson, Strategic Commander, said: “We were called at 8.06am to reports of a road traffic collision in Newington Causeway, SE1. We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer, and our Hazardous Area Response Team. A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

“We treated a number of patients at the scene and took six of them to hospital.”

