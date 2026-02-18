Bus Chaos in Southwark: Crash Shuts Newington Causeway

Newington Causeway ground to a halt this morning after a 35 bus crashed into the front window of Southwark Playhouse at 8.06am on February 18. The smash also involved a stationary 333 bus that wasn’t in service.

Emergency Services Race to Scene

The London Ambulance Service rushed to the incident, treating “a number of patients” on site. Six victims were rushed to the hospital, though their conditions remain unclear. London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police also arrived to manage the chaos.

Damage and Investigation

One bus front was smashed in the crash

The rear of the other bus was severely damaged

No arrests have been made, police confirmed

Official Statement from the London Ambulance Service