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POLICE APPEAL Five arrested after man left critically ill following disturbance in Horsforth

Five arrested after man left critically ill following disturbance in Horsforth

Five people have been arrested after a man was left critically ill following a disturbance in Horsforth, Leeds.

Police were called to Lister Hill at around 3.32pm on Wednesday after reports of an incident.

A man in his 40s was found at the scene in need of emergency medical attention.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment and remained there on Thursday, where his condition was described as critical.

Five arrested on suspicion of assault

West Yorkshire Police said five people, aged between 44 and 74, have been arrested on suspicion of assault following enquiries into the incident.

The investigation is being led by the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the disturbance or the nature of the man’s injuries.

Police appeal for footage

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and are particularly interested in obtaining any footage which may have captured what happened.

Anyone who was in the Lister Hill area at the time and has dashcam or mobile phone footage is being urged to come forward.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.

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