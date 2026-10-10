Four arrested after 16-year-old girl suffers serious facial injuries in Bradford

Four people have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl attended hospital with significant facial injuries following an incident in Bradford.

The teenager is understood to have sustained the injuries at a property in the East Bowling area on October 2.

Three men, aged 20, 23 and 54, and a 51-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

All four have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the girl’s injuries have been confirmed at this stage.