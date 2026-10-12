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BEST BEHAVIOUR Four arrested as police prevent disorder after Southampton-Portsmouth derby

Four arrested as police prevent disorder after Southampton-Portsmouth derby

Four people were arrested as police dealt with attempts by a minority of supporters to cause disorder following the Southampton-Portsmouth derby at St Mary’s Stadium.

Almost 30,000 fans attended the first South Coast derby of the season on Sunday, October 11, with police saying the vast majority travelled to and from the fixture safely.

Trouble broke out after the final whistle when groups of supporters from both sides pulled down fencing in Melbourne Street and Marine Parade in an apparent attempt to reach each other.

Police officers and club stewards intervened and prevented the groups from clashing.

Police officer suffers minor injury

One officer suffered a minor injury during the incident and received treatment.

The disorder also delayed coaches carrying Portsmouth supporters away from Southampton while police ensured fans could board safely.

Officers also managed areas where groups of home supporters had gathered outside pubs while waiting for the away coaches to leave the city.

Police said all Portsmouth coaches eventually left safely.

Footage to be reviewed

An investigation is now under way, with officers reviewing body-worn video, CCTV, evidence-gathering footage and drone recordings to identify anyone involved in the disorder.

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Dodds, Gold Commander for the operation, said:

“It has been another really successful policing operation, where we have seen almost 30,000 fans get to and from the game safely.

“Sadly, there were a minority of fans who tried to find an opportunity to cause disruption, but our teams on the ground, supported by club stewards, were able to act decisively and take control of the situation.”

He said no one was seriously injured and thanked officers, staff and both clubs for their work during the operation.

Four arrests made

A 20-year-old man from Southampton and an 18-year-old man from Ringwood were arrested on suspicion of possessing a flare.

Before the game, officers in Hoglands Park stopped a 50-year-old Southampton man who was not attending the match after suspecting he was carrying stolen soft drinks.

A search reportedly uncovered a knuckle-duster, and he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

After the match, a 38-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway as Portsmouth supporters’ coaches left the city.

Police enquiries into the post-match disorder are continuing.

 

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