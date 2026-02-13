Gmail Users Beware: Scary ‘Subpoena’ Email Scam Strikes Hard

Heads up, Gmail fans! A nasty phishing scam is flooding inboxes with fake “subpoena” emails demanding access to your account. Don’t buy it – this is a con designed to nick your personal data, banking info, and contact lists.
Scam Hits Gmail But Could Target Anyone
The consumer watchdog Which? warns this phishing email looks seriously legit and is meant to scare you into coughing up sensitive info. While Gmail is the main target, users on all email platforms must stay sharp.
Spotted The Scam? Here’s Your Survival Guide
- Don’t click links or share any personal details.
- Forward phishing emails to [email protected] straight away.
- Got scam texts or calls? Forward the number to 7726 to report.
- Sign up for official alerts at Hampshire Alert and warn your family and mates.
Fallen For The Trick? Act Fast!
- Report fraud by phone at 0300 123 2040 or online at ReportFraud.police.uk.
- If it’s urgent or someone’s in danger, dial 999 immediately.
- Non-fraud crimes? Report at Hampshire Police.
- Want to stay anonymous? Contact Crimestoppers or call 0800 555 111.
- If you need help after a crime, get free support from the Victim Care Hub or call 0808 178 1641.