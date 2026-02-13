Gmail Users Beware: Scary ‘Subpoena’ Email Scam Strikes Hard

Heads up, Gmail fans! A nasty phishing scam is flooding inboxes with fake “subpoena” emails demanding access to your account. Don’t buy it – this is a con designed to nick your personal data, banking info, and contact lists.

Scam Hits Gmail But Could Target Anyone

The consumer watchdog Which? warns this phishing email looks seriously legit and is meant to scare you into coughing up sensitive info. While Gmail is the main target, users on all email platforms must stay sharp.

Spotted The Scam? Here’s Your Survival Guide

Don’t click links or share any personal details.

Forward phishing emails to [email protected] straight away.

Got scam texts or calls? Forward the number to 7726 to report.

Sign up for official alerts at Hampshire Alert and warn your family and mates.

Fallen For The Trick? Act Fast!