Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MUSIC MAKER High Wycombe drug dealer jailed after police seize cocaine, cannabis and nearly £20,000 cash

High Wycombe drug dealer jailed after police seize cocaine, cannabis and nearly £20,000 cash

A man has been jailed for three years after police uncovered cocaine, cannabis, cash and mobile phones linked to drug dealing during a raid in High Wycombe.

Wasim Zaman pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, October 5, to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was sentenced at the same hearing to three years in prison.

The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and associated paraphernalia.

Drugs and cash seized

Officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in High Wycombe at around 3.20pm on June 12.

Police said they seized 172g of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £11,750, along with a quantity of cannabis.

Officers also recovered £19,831 in cash, mobile phones linked to drug supply and rap lyrics which police said referenced drug dealing.

Zaman was arrested the same day and charged the following day.

For Google News, I’d use “High Wycombe drug dealer jailed after police seize cocaine and nearly £20,000 cash.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Boy, 11, bitten by dog after trying to help screaming woman in Newton Heath

PICTURED Boy, 11, bitten by dog after trying to help screaming woman in Newton Heath

UK News
Worthing railway station closed after reported incident

KNIFE ATTACK Worthing railway station closed after reported incident

National News
A4074 closed after car and motorbike crash near Cane End

COLLISION INVESIGATION A4074 closed after car and motorbike crash near Cane End

UK News
Woman in her 80s suffers life-threatening burns at Bradford home

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Woman in her 80s suffers life-threatening burns at Bradford home

UK News
Bodycam footage released after two young sisters found dead following repeated welfare checks

HOMICIDE CHARGES Bodycam footage released after two young sisters found dead following repeated welfare checks

UK News
Ferry crew and RNLI rescue jet skier off Fleetwood

JETSKI RESCUE Ferry crew and RNLI rescue jet skier off Fleetwood

UK News
Nine men jailed over sexual exploitation of vulnerable 14-year-old girl in Greater Manchester

NINE JAILED Nine men jailed over sexual exploitation of vulnerable 14-year-old girl in Greater Manchester

Court News, UK News
New footage appears to show man asking for photo with tiger before fatal Yorkshire Wildlife Park attack

TIGER ATTACK New footage appears to show man asking for photo with tiger before fatal Yorkshire Wildlife Park attack

UK News
IndiGo flight diverts to Hyderabad after smoke from electronic device in cabin

FLIGHT SCARE IndiGo flight diverts to Hyderabad after smoke from electronic device in cabin

UK News
M40 reopens after fatal welfare incident near Stokenchurch overbridge

FATAL FALL M40 reopens after fatal welfare incident near Stokenchurch overbridge

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Former South Wales Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after cocaine discovered in crashed Mercedes

FORMER POLICE OFFICER Former South Wales Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after cocaine discovered in crashed Mercedes

Court News, UK News
Four arrested as police prevent disorder after Southampton-Portsmouth derby

BEST BEHAVIOUR Four arrested as police prevent disorder after Southampton-Portsmouth derby

Crime, UK News
Police appeal to find missing 35-year-old Jamie from Rotherham

STILL MISSING Police appeal to find missing 35-year-old Jamie from Rotherham

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police lift woodland cordon as Ludgershall murder investigation continues

MANHUNT CONTINUES Police lift woodland cordon as Ludgershall murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
Police appeal to find missing 15-year-old Leyla from Eastbourne

FIND LEYLA Police appeal to find missing 15-year-old Leyla from Eastbourne

Missing Persons, UK News
Man in his 50s dies at Hornchurch Country Park

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Man in his 50s dies at Hornchurch Country Park

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Car overturns onto pavement after crash in Gidea Park, Romford

LUCKY ESCAPE Car overturns onto pavement after crash in Gidea Park, Romford

UK News
Mother calls for mental health assessment changes after death of 13-year-old daughter

ASKED FOR HELP Mother calls for mental health assessment changes after death of 13-year-old daughter

UK News
Police appeal to find missing 63-year-old Julie Foster from Padiham

GROWING CONCERNS Police appeal to find missing 63-year-old Julie Foster from Padiham

Missing Persons, UK News
Watch Live