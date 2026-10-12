High Wycombe drug dealer jailed after police seize cocaine, cannabis and nearly £20,000 cash

A man has been jailed for three years after police uncovered cocaine, cannabis, cash and mobile phones linked to drug dealing during a raid in High Wycombe.

Wasim Zaman pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, October 5, to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was sentenced at the same hearing to three years in prison.

The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and associated paraphernalia.

Drugs and cash seized

Officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in High Wycombe at around 3.20pm on June 12.

Police said they seized 172g of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £11,750, along with a quantity of cannabis.

Officers also recovered £19,831 in cash, mobile phones linked to drug supply and rap lyrics which police said referenced drug dealing.

Zaman was arrested the same day and charged the following day.

For Google News, I’d use “High Wycombe drug dealer jailed after police seize cocaine and nearly £20,000 cash.”