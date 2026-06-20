Jeremy Clarkson Declared in Remission from Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Jeremy Clarkson has been declared in remission after battling aggressive prostate cancer. The TV presenter revealed last week that his follow-up PSA test showed no signs of cancer, confirming his positive health update. Clarkson spoke openly about his diagnosis and urged men across the UK to get tested, highlighting the importance of early detection for this common illness.

Clarksons Health Breakthrough

Clarkson told The Times that his cancer was aggressive and could have spread to vital organs but was caught in time. He described himself as “the world’s luckiest man” for surviving and remaining cancer-free 11 months after diagnosis.

Strong Appeal For Testing

He urged all men to undergo checks, describing the test as simple and not undignified. Clarkson emphasised that early diagnosis can save lives, sharing the emotional impact of witnessing others suffer from cancer.

Prostate Cancer Facts

Prostate cancer is the UK’s most common cancer, affecting over 64,000 men annually. Early detection leads to easier and more effective treatment options.

Take Action Today

Clarkson encourages men to assess their risk and seek medical advice. For more information, visit www.prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker to complete a quick prostate cancer risk assessment.