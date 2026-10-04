Judge orders release of acquitted man after weeks in custody at HMP Holme House

A judge ordered the immediate release of a man who had remained in custody for weeks despite being acquitted of all criminal charges at Teesside Crown Court.

Shah Fahad, a Pakistani national, had been cleared of the charges against him on July 3, 2026, but remained detained at HMP Holme House while outstanding immigration matters were being dealt with.

An emergency hearing was subsequently held at Teesside Crown Court on July 28, where His Honour Judge A Sutcliffe KC called prosecutors, defence lawyers and Home Office representatives to court to explain the continued detention.

Judge describes situation as unacceptable

According to the court report, the judge expressed frustration over the administrative delays and ordered that Fahad be released while any remaining immigration issues were processed.

The judge was reported as telling the court that Fahad’s good character, lack of previous convictions and evidence heard during the criminal proceedings had been factors in the court’s earlier decision to release him.

Fahad also addressed the court about the impact that remaining in custody following his acquittal had had on him.

The judge responded: “I understand your position, and it is precisely for that reason that I convened this court today to rectify the situation.”

Home Office representatives called to court

The hearing examined communication between the criminal justice system, prison authorities and immigration officials following Fahad’s acquittal.

The judge ultimately directed that Fahad be processed for immediate release from HMP Holme House.

According to the report, any outstanding immigration assessment was to be dealt with while Fahad remained out of custody.

The development followed his full acquittal at Teesside Crown Court on July 3, meaning he was no longer facing the criminal allegations that had originally resulted in his appearance before the court.