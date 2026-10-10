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ATTEMP MURDER CHARGE Man charged with attempted murder after Borough Green stabbing

Man charged with attempted murder after Borough Green stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder and a series of other offences following a serious domestic incident in Borough Green.

Kent Police was called to a property in Sevenoaks Road at around 7.40am on Thursday, October 8, after reports of a disturbance.

Two men suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds, while a woman sustained injuries to her arm and face.

Police said one of the men suffered life-changing injuries.

Suspect arrested in London

Following extensive enquiries, officers arrested a suspect later the same day in London.

Juan Martez-Ortiz, 46, of Sevenoaks Road, Borough Green, has now been charged with:

  • attempted murder
  • two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent
  • possession of a knife
  • aggravated burglary
  • stalking

Martez-Ortiz, a Dominican national, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Saturday, October 10.

 

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