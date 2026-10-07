Man charged with murder of Dr Hannah Cain in Dersingham

A man has been charged with the murder of 45-year-old Hannah Cain, who was found dead at a property in Dersingham.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that Mark Cain, 45, of Fern Hill, Dersingham, has been charged with Hannah’s murder.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 7 and was remanded in custody.

Cain is due to appear at King’s Lynn Crown Court on Thursday, October 8.

Family pays tribute

Hannah was found dead at an address in Fern Hill on Sunday, October 4.

Her family has now paid tribute to her, describing her as “kind, generous and loving”.

They said:

“We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful Hannah.

“She was kind, generous and loving; a beloved mother, daughter, sister, auntie, daughter-in-law and friend.

“We are incredibly proud of the woman she was and of the great care she took of all her patients who knew her as Dr Terry.

“We would ask people to respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Hannah was known professionally by patients as Dr Terry.