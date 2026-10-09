Man charged with murder of Rebecca Grass in Dartmouth

A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Dartmouth.
Luke Rigby, of Newcomen Road, Dartmouth, is accused of murdering 46-year-old Rebecca Grass following an incident on Tuesday, October 6.
Police and paramedics were called to a property in Newcomen Road at around 9.20pm after reports of a serious disturbance.
Miss Grass was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further charges
A 46-year-old man was also taken to hospital with facial injuries following the incident.
Rigby has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in connection with that man.
He has also been charged with three separate alleged offences of assault by beating, a racially aggravated public order offence and assaulting an emergency worker.
Rigby remains in police custody and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 10.
Miss Grass’s family has been informed of the developments and continues to be supported by specially trained officers.
Court proceedings are now active.