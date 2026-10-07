Man convicted of murdering partner after years of controlling abuse in Croydon

Bennett has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Friday, December 4.

He was also convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Earlston Bennett, 58, of Towpath Way, Croydon, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, October 6 of murdering 58-year-old Sarah Reynolds.

A man has been convicted of murdering his partner following years of controlling and coercive behaviour at their home in Croydon.

Bennett claimed Sarah had taken an overdose

Police were called at 4.36am on April 12, 2025 after Bennett dialled 999 and claimed Sarah had taken an overdose of prescription medication and was unresponsive.

London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived within minutes and attempted to resuscitate her.

Sarah was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly before 6am.

A paramedic who attended the property noticed injuries on Sarah’s body and questioned Bennett about them.

He admitted the couple had argued earlier that evening but continued to claim she had suffered an overdose.

A post-mortem examination later established that Sarah had suffered significant injuries and died as a result of blunt-force trauma to her torso and head.

Arrested while paramedics tried to save Sarah

Bennett was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at 5.05am while paramedics were still attempting to save Sarah.

Police said that while being taken to a police station, he was overheard complaining about Sarah and asking: “How could you do this to me.”

Following Sarah’s death, he was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

During police interviews, Bennett admitted physically assaulting Sarah earlier that evening but denied killing her.

He sought to explain her injuries and death as resulting from an overdose, falls and CPR administered by medical staff.

Detectives worked alongside forensic, medical and pathology experts and established that Bennett’s assault was a direct cause of Sarah’s death.

Years of controlling behaviour uncovered

The murder investigation also uncovered evidence that Sarah had been subjected to years of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour.

Detectives examined phone data and spoke to Sarah’s relatives, friends and colleagues.

Police said Bennett had threatened Sarah with violence, demanded money from her, controlled what food they ate and repeatedly contacted her with jealous calls and messages while she was at work or spending time with family.

Officers said police had been unaware of the abuse before the investigation into Sarah’s death.

Bennett was charged with murder and controlling and coercive behaviour on April 14, 2025.

‘We won’t ever come to terms with her loss’

Following the conviction, Sarah’s family said:

“Although this is a good result and justice has been served, we have lost a sister, mum and grandmother. We won’t ever come to terms with her loss.

“Sarah was a loving mum and sister. What happened to Sarah should never have happened.

“We feel sad that she felt she could not open up to us, even though we reached out to her.

“We had no idea what was going on behind closed doors and that makes us extremely sad. We will miss and always remember her.”

Detective Inspector Carly Shaw, who led the investigation, said Sarah had been subjected to years of “degrading abuse” by Bennett.

She said the investigation had required evidence from multiple forensic, medical and pathology experts because of Bennett’s attempts to conceal and diminish his role in Sarah’s death.

Bennett will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on December 4.