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MANHUNT LAUNCHED Man seriously injured in Paignton stabbing as police hunt suspect

Man seriously injured in Paignton stabbing as police hunt suspect

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Paignton as detectives continue to search for a suspect.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Dartmouth Road, near a location known as The Big Tree, at around 12.20pm on Thursday, October 8, following reports of an altercation between two men.

The victim suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Suspect still being sought

Police said the suspect remains outstanding and officers are continuing efforts to locate them.

Road closures were put in place while initial enquiries were carried out but have since been lifted.

Detective Ben Cartwright said police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the altercation or people running from the scene.

He said:

“We are asking for contact from members of the community who were in the area at the time and have witnessed any altercation or seen individuals running from the scene, or who may have dash camera or local CCTV coverage of the area at the relevant time.”

Increased police presence

Police said there will be an increased officer presence in the area over the coming days.

Detective Cartwright added:

“At this time, it is thought that the suspect and victim are known to each other and there is no wider risk to members of the public.

“Our efforts to locate the suspect remain ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260270238.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

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