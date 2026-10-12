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STILL MISSING Police appeal to find missing 35-year-old Jamie from Rotherham

Police appeal to find missing 35-year-old Jamie from Rotherham

Police are appealing for help to find a 35-year-old man who has been reported missing from Rotherham.

Jamie was last seen on Thursday, October 8, near the Red Lion Hotel on Sheffield Road in Todwick.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Jamie is described as a white man with light-coloured hair, short at the sides and longer on top.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or knows where he may be is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting incident number 609 of October 10, 2026.

 

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