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SCHOOL THREATS Police investigate school threats across Scotland after more than 300 calls

Police Scotland has received more than 300 calls following threatening messages sent to a number of schools across Scotland.

The messages are being treated as a hoax, with officers launching extensive enquiries to identify those responsible.

Police Scotland’s Cyber and Fraud Unit is involved in the investigation, working to establish the source of the messages.

An initial statement issued at 11am confirmed that officers were aware of threats sent to schools across the country.

The force said: “We are aware of threatening messages being sent to a number of schools across Scotland.

“These are being treated as a hoax and officers are investigating.”

In a subsequent update, Police Scotland confirmed it had received more than 300 calls in connection with the incident.

The force said enquiries were continuing to trace the origin of the messages.

Anyone seeking information about the situation at a specific school is advised to contact their local authority.

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