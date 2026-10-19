Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was threatened with a knife during a robbery in Swindon.

The incident happened between 8pm and 8.20pm on Monday, 5 October, as the victim walked along Akers Way towards Cheney Manor Industrial Estate.

Wiltshire Police said the man was approached by six suspects travelling on three Surron electric bikes.

The group demanded his mobile phone and chain. When he refused, one of the suspects produced a knife.

Suspects sought by police

Officers are continuing enquiries to identify those responsible.

One of the suspects is described as a white male, approximately 6ft tall and believed to be in his late teens or early twenties.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly motorists who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 54260120528.

Information can also be emailed to PC Giddings at [email protected].

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.