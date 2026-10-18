A French migrant assistance vessel, Minck, has ventured out from Calais, but rough conditions in the English Channel are expected to make small boat crossings difficult over the coming days, according to observations shared on Sunday, 18 October.

The observer said conditions in the middle of the Channel remained too rough for the small, overcrowded inflatable boats used by people-smuggling gangs to transport migrants towards the UK.

They suggested wave heights in the Dover Strait remaining above 0.6 metres could prevent crossings over the next four days.

Looking further ahead, the observer said a strong jet stream forecast from Friday through to Monday could bring further unsettled conditions, potentially affecting attempts to cross the Channel.

However, the outlook remains dependent on changing weather conditions, and the forecast does not confirm whether crossings will take place.

Small boat activity is influenced by several factors, including wind strength, wave height and conditions along the French and English coasts. Even when crossings are disrupted by poor weather, conditions can change quickly.