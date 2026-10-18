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FATAL COLLISION Two teenagers killed in serious multi-car crash in Suffolk

Girl, 16, dies after crash in Staffordshire as teenage boy arrested

Two teenagers have died following a serious collision involving a Peugeot and a Volkswagen in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to Debenham Road in Little Stonham at around 10.15am on Sunday, 18 October, following reports of a collision between the two vehicles.

A male passenger in his late teens, who was travelling in the Peugeot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the Peugeot, also in her late teens, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but later died from her injuries.

The occupants of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries.

Police officers, paramedics and a fire crew attended the scene.

Police appeal for witnesses

Suffolk Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and are asking motorists who were travelling in the area before the collision to come forward.

In a statement, the force said: “Two people have died following a serious road traffic collision in Little Stonham.

“Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and would like to hear from motorists driving in the area who may have dash cam footage prior to the incident.”

The road was expected to reopen later on Sunday evening.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

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