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MAJOR BLAZE Residents urged to close windows and doors as house fire breaks out in Maidstone

Residents have been urged to close their windows and doors as firefighters tackle a house fire in Allington, Maidstone.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Kilndown Close shortly before 2am on Monday, 19 October 2026, following reports of a fire at a residential property.

Six fire engines and a height vehicle have been sent to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using main jets to tackle the blaze.

People living or travelling near the incident have been advised to keep windows and doors closed because of smoke from the fire.

Residents are also being asked to share the warning with anyone nearby who may not have access to the internet or social media.

The incident remains ongoing. Further details about the cause of the fire, any injuries or the extent of the damage have not yet been confirmed.

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