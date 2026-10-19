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FRENCH PATROLS Rough Channel conditions continue to hamper small boat crossings

Rough seas in the English Channel are continuing to affect small boat crossings, with conditions remaining unsettled in the middle of the Channel.

According to reports on Monday, 19 October, no crossings were reported yesterday or overnight, with further crossings considered unlikely during the day.

Wave heights are currently around one metre in parts of the mid-Channel, although conditions are expected to ease gradually as the week progresses.

However, the forecast suggests waves may remain above the levels some small boats would require to attempt a crossing.

French patrol vessel spotted off the coast

The French migrant assistance vessel Minck has been spotted operating off Hardelot beach, according to the report accompanying coastal CCTV footage.

Other vessels involved in monitoring or assisting small boat activity were reportedly remaining in port.

Conditions are expected to become calmer over the coming days, although the outlook for Channel crossings remains uncertain.

Further updates will depend on changing sea conditions and activity along the French and English coastlines.

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