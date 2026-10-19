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ARMED LOCKDOWN Three arrested after armed police stand-off at Swindon house

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Three people have been arrested following an armed police operation at a property in Swindon amid concerns that a suspect may have had a firearm.

Armed response officers were deployed to Bacon Close, in the Okus area, at around 7.30pm on Sunday, 18 October.

Three armed police vehicles arrived at the scene, with officers surrounding a property.

At around 7.45pm, firearms officers forced entry through the front door, shouting at an occupant to come outside and surrender.

Officers could be heard expressing concerns that a suspect had a gun.

Several people subsequently emerged from the house and were detained at gunpoint. However, officers believed another suspect could still be inside, and the operation continued.

Specialist teams deployed

An additional armed response vehicle from Gloucestershire Police was sent to assist Wiltshire officers.

Chief Inspector Paul Saunders also attended the scene and appeared to coordinate the police response.

Specialist paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were deployed, with two paramedics wearing ballistic helmets and body armour.

A National Police Air Service helicopter from Benson, Oxfordshire, also monitored the incident from above.

During the operation, armed officers used a first-person-view drone to enter and search the property.

The standoff lasted around two hours, with the incident concluded by approximately 11pm.

Police cordoned off Bacon Close and a nearby alleyway to prevent members of the public from entering the area.

Arrests linked to alleged aggravated burglary

Wiltshire Police subsequently confirmed that three people had been arrested in connection with an alleged aggravated burglary at an address in Highworth on Thursday, 15 October.

The suspects are two women and a man, all aged in their 40s.

All three were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remained in custody at Gablecross Police Station when the force issued its update.

Police said it was alleged that one of the suspects had been in possession of a weapon during the burglary.

However, the force had not confirmed what type of weapon was allegedly involved.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

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