A 19-year-old man has been taken to a major trauma centre after being stabbed in West Ham, east London.

Police were called to Dirleton Road at around 11.50am on Monday, 19 October, after the teenager was found with knife wounds.

The London Ambulance Service attended alongside police, deploying an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken by road to a major trauma centre as a priority.

Police launch investigation

The Metropolitan Police said an investigation had been launched to identify those responsible.

A spokesperson said: “We appreciate the concern that this incident will cause the local community.

“An investigation has been launched to identify those responsible, with officers carrying out searches of the local area and conducting CCTV enquiries.”

No arrests have been made so far.

Witness appeal

Anyone with information or footage that could assist detectives is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 2626/19OCT26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation is ongoing.