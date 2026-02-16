A one-year-old girl was left with a fractured femur after a homeless man tried to snatch her from her parents in a chilling supermarket attack in Bergamo, Italy.

Shocking CCTV Shows Struggle for Baby

The terrifying incident, caught on CCTV, shows the family – mother, father, and baby – walking through the store’s automatic doors when a man in a black hoodie and green trousers suddenly grabs the toddler. The father springs into action instantly, trying to save his child as the suspect pulls the little girl in opposite directions, causing her serious injury.

Bystanders soon jump in, and security guards rush to hold down the man until police arrive on the scene. The child’s mother can be heard crying out in panic during the struggle.

Suspect Arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping and Assault

The Romanian man has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping of a child under 14 and aggravated assault. He remains in custody awaiting formal validation of his arrest.

Doctors confirmed the toddler’s fractured femur resulted from the violent tug-of-war between the attacker and her mother, who both clutched her arms and legs simultaneously.

Investigation Underway as Family Recovers

Police pieced together the event using witnesses and CCTV footage. The child was rushed to the hospital immediately after being freed. Authorities have yet to release details on her recovery.

The toddler’s parents have stayed silent since the trauma, while the suspect faces lengthy jail time if convicted. Italian judges will soon decide if he remains in custody or could await trial on bail.