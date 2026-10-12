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MURDER CHARGE Two men charged after death of 67-year-old Richard Payne in Hornsey

Two men charged after death of 67-year-old Richard Payne in Hornsey

Two men have been charged following the death of a 67-year-old man who was injured during a fight in Hornsey.

Police were called to Priory Road, N8, at around 8pm on Monday, October 5, following reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found Richard Payne, 67, suffering from a head injury.

He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday, October 10.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

A second man, aged 60, was also taken to hospital. His injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Murder and manslaughter charges

Three men were initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, October 6.

Two were later charged with that offence before being rearrested following Mr Payne’s death.

Crisbond Gasper, 22, of Campsbourne Road, was charged with murder on Monday, October 12.

Jesse Friedlander, 22, of Fern Street, was charged with manslaughter on the same day.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 13.

A third man, aged 18, has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke said: “This is a deeply tragic incident, and our thoughts remain firmly with Richard’s family during this difficult time.

“I encourage anyone with information in relation to Richard’s death to contact us. Any information you have could be vital in our investigation.”

Chief Superintendent Anna McCartney said patrols had been increased in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 6762/05OCT.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As criminal proceedings are active, the charges against the defendants are allegations and they are entitled to a fair trial.

 

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