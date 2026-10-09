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DRIVER ARRESTED Woman killed in Southampton bus crash as driver arrested

Woman killed in Southampton bus crash as driver arrested

A woman in her 50s has died after being struck by a bus in Southampton.

Emergency services were called to Coxford Road at around 4.18pm on Thursday, October 8, following reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bus driver arrested

Police arrested the bus driver, a 54-year-old man from Whiteley, on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.

An arrest does not mean a person has been charged or convicted of an offence.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision or the events leading up to it.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who may have dashcam footage from Coxford Road around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 44260494722.

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