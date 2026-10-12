Payroll worker stole £25,000 from Poundland after just 26 days on the job

A payroll worker who stole £25,000 from Poundland after working at the retailer for less than a month has been sentenced.

Harminder Gill joined Poundland as a payroll adviser at its headquarters in Walsall on February 27, 2023.

Over the following 26 days, prosecutors said he defrauded the company of around £25,000 before the fraud was uncovered and his employment ended on March 24.

The offence came while Gill was already under investigation over a separate fraud involving Euro Car Parts.

In that case, Gill stole around £350,000 while working in payroll, using money taken from the company to fund an expensive lifestyle.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years in May 2023 after admitting fraud at Warwick Crown Court. Contemporary reports said the money was spent on holidays, hotels and executive car hire.

Poundland fraud uncovered

Poundland identified irregularities in its payroll system and assisted the subsequent investigation.

Gill later admitted offences relating to the £25,000 fraud against the retailer.

He was given a suspended sentence, with the court taking into account the substantial prison term he had already served for the earlier Euro Car Parts fraud.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and warned that further offending could result in imprisonment.

The case is a separate prosecution from Gill’s earlier £350,000 fraud.