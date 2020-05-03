 Man Tasered As Police Officers And Police Dog Injured After Being Shot With Catapult – UKNIP
May 3, 2020
Two police officers and a police dog were injured after the driver of a stolen car shot at them using a catapult whilst trying to flee them in Wiltshire yesterday.

A stolen Land Rover Discovery entered the south of the county from Dorset at around 10am, and authorisation was given to specialist roads policing officers to pursue it – with help from the National Police Air Service.

The vehicle finally came to a halt in Amesbury, and a man and woman fled the scene on foot.

 

The woman was arrested almost immediately, whilst the male driver ran from officers using a catapult to fire missiles at them, and a police dog who were chasing him.

Two officers were injured – one in the head and one in the chest.

Police Dog Elvis was deployed but was also hit by the catapault before helping officers to stop the man. A Taser was also used to prevent the suspect from fleeing again.

A 21-year-old woman from the Salisbury area was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and taking it without consent.

A 33-year-old man from the Salisbury area was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, attempted GBH, drug driving, failing to stop and stealing a vehicle.

Both officers and Police Dog Elvis were not seriously hurt in the incident and have returned to duty.

