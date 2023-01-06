Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

maidstone crown court
Home BREAKING A suspected robber has been charged after a Medway business was targeted three times in four weeks

A suspected robber has been charged after a Medway business was targeted three times in four weeks

by @uknip247

In the early hours of 29 November 2022, a report was received by Kent Police that a man had threatened staff at a petrol station in Watling Street, Strood before stealing a quantity of cash from the tills.

It is alleged the same man returned to the premises two weeks later and threatened a customer who had stopped his car on the forecourt. The victim feared he would be harmed and gave the suspect £5 in cash.

On 28 December, the suspect returned the service station where it is reported he threatened staff members again and stole a further quantity of cash from the till.

Officers investigating the incidents arrested a man on Wednesday 4 January 2023.

On the following day, Shaun Kamara Kargbo, of Carnation Road, Strood was charged with three robberies.

The 18-year-old appeared before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court where he was bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 2 February.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old girl last seen...

A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a...

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information on the murder of Sam...

Deportation flights for illegal migrants and foreign criminals cost at least £8,000...

Police investigating an incident where a man smashed a car windscreen at...

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of missing...

Police seeking Hastings guitar thief

New Data Shows Only 1% of catalytic converter thefts get solved by...

Two officers were assaulted as they fought to arrest a violent suspect

A total of 112 drivers were stopped by officers suspected of drink...

Thames Water has issued a statement following the burst of a water...

TFL declare major incident after major water main burst in Eltham South...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"