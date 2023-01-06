A suspected robber has been charged after a Medway business was targeted three times in four weeks

In the early hours of 29 November 2022, a report was received by Kent Police that a man had threatened staff at a petrol station in Watling Street, Strood before stealing a quantity of cash from the tills.

It is alleged the same man returned to the premises two weeks later and threatened a customer who had stopped his car on the forecourt. The victim feared he would be harmed and gave the suspect £5 in cash.

On 28 December, the suspect returned the service station where it is reported he threatened staff members again and stole a further quantity of cash from the till.

Officers investigating the incidents arrested a man on Wednesday 4 January 2023.

On the following day, Shaun Kamara Kargbo, of Carnation Road, Strood was charged with three robberies.

The 18-year-old appeared before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court where he was bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 2 February.