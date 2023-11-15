Coronation Street’s New Rovers Return Landlord Possibly Revealed by Actress Claire Sweeney

November 15, 2023 – Fans of the iconic ITV soap Coronation Street are buzzing with speculation after actress Claire Sweeney, known for her role as Cassandra Plummer, may have inadvertently revealed a major plot twist. Sweeney’s recent social media post, intended to announce her participation in the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice, has led fans to speculate about the new landlord of the Rovers Return pub.

The Instagram Post Sparking Theories

Claire Sweeney took to Instagram to reveal her pairing with Colin Grafton, a finalist from Season 15 of Dancing on Ice. The post, which showed the duo outside the Rovers Return on Coronation Street, caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans who noticed the name ‘Jenny Connor’ above the entrance. This has led to widespread belief that Sally-Ann Matthews, who portrays Jenny Connor, could be returning as the landlady of the pub.

Backstory of the Rovers Return

Jenny Connor had previously been ousted from her role at the pub earlier this year, making this potential reveal a significant turn of events for her character and the storyline of the show.

Dancing on Ice 2024 Line-up

While the main focus has been on Coronation Street, fans are also excited about the full line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024, which includes:

Ricky Hatton MBE, World Champion boxer

Claire Sweeney of Coronation Street fame

Hannah Spearritt, known from S Club 7

Amber Davies, Love Island winner and West End performer

Greg Rutherford MBE, Olympic Gold Medalist in Long Jump

Miles Nazaire from Made in Chelsea

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, Olympic Ski Jumper

Comedian Lou Sanders

Ricky Norwood of EastEnders

DJ and broadcaster Adele Roberts

Actor Ryan Thomas, formerly of Coronation Street

Roxy Shahidi from Emmerdale

Anticipation for the Show

Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in January 2024, with viewers eagerly anticipating both the ice-skating competition and the unfolding drama in Coronation Street.

Community Reaction

The Coronation Street community and show enthusiasts are keenly awaiting official confirmation from ITV regarding the Rovers Return storyline. This accidental reveal, if true, marks another exciting chapter in the long-running soap opera.