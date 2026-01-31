A dramatic police hunt ended with a 38-year-old man’s arrest after he tried to dodge cops in Wiltshire. The suspect, originally from Surrey, faces shocking charges of attempted murder and rape.

Firearms Officers and Dog Units Launch Major Manhunt

Officers, backed by sniffer dogs and a police helicopter, swarmed a Durrington address late on Friday night (30 January). Bulford Road was shut both ways as forces closed in on the suspect in a high-stakes operation.

Second Arrest Made in Connection to Incident

A 73-year-old local man from Durrington was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men remain in custody for questioning this Saturday morning.

Serious Crime Originates in Surrey, Ends in Wiltshire

While the harrowing incident is believed to have occurred in Surrey, the suspect’s attempt to evade arrest led him to Wiltshire, sparking the intense police response.