South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands

  Updated: 00:35
  4 January 2026
South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands

South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands

Thousands of homes across South Devon have been left without gas after a careless third party damaged a gas main near Kingsbridge. The outage has plunged communities in Kingsbridge, Malborough, and Salcombe into chilly chaos.

Engineers Race to Repair, But Disruption Could Last Days

Wales & West Utilities confirmed that engineers are on site tackling repairs. However, they warn residents the outage could drag on for several days. Meanwhile, Devon County Council is stepping in with support, providing warm packs to vulnerable residents and gritting roads to ensure emergency access amid the freezing weather.

Fire Service Issues Vital Safety Warnings

With many turning to alternative heating and cooking methods, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has fired off essential safety advice to keep residents safe:

  • Keep portable heaters at least one metre away from people, furniture, curtains, and bedding
  • Never cover heaters with clothes or flammable items
  • Store gas cylinders outside, away from sunlight and frost, and only keep what’s needed
  • Do not use barbecues or indoor fires to cook inside your home
  • Follow manufacturer instructions for electric blankets and don’t use them with hot water bottles
  • Turn off heaters and electric blankets before bed
  • Ensure you have a working carbon monoxide detector and test it immediately

Stay Updated on Restoration Efforts

Residents are urged to follow Wales & West Utilities on social media for the latest updates on gas supply restoration. In the meantime, keep safe and stay warm.

